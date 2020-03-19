|
|
|
Mr Keith Whitworth Brimington Common Mr Keith Arthur Whitworth, of Brimington Common, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 78.
Born in Matlock and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 22 years, Keith worked for Firth Rixson, Darley Dale for most of his working life, retiring in 2001.
His interests included air displays, countryside, caravan visits to Ulrome and Chapel St Leonards.
Keith was predeceased by his wife Linda Mary Whitworth. He leaves daughters Diane, Angela and Karen, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 20, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, (01246 222155) www.spirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020