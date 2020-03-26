|
Edgson Ken Of Alfreton, passed away peacefully on the 16th of March 2020, aged 83 years.
A much loved Dad of Rita and
a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Memorial Park and
Crematorium Swanwick on
Friday 3rd April at 1pm.
All flowers welcome.
Due to the governments advice
on no large gatherings, there
will no be refreshments served
after the funeral service.
A memorial service with afternoon tea will be held at a later date were everyone is welcome to attend.
Further enquiries to
A Storer & Sons Funeral Services,
Somercotes 01773 602942
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020