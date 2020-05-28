|
Mr Kenneth Brightmore Brimington Mr Kenneth Brightmore of Northmoor View, Brimington, Chesterfield passed away at his home, aged 83 years.
Kenneth was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield and following from his education at Chesterfield Grammar School, Ken started work as a bricklayer before progressing to a lecturer in construction at Chesterfield College, starting in 1965 until his retirement in 1995.
He was a principle brass band cornet player and had a great love of music and enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly in the summer holidays in his touring caravan whilst also keeping an active mind with daily crosswords and sudoku puzzles.
Kenneth leaves behind his wife Glenys. They would have been married for 60 years on 6th June.
He also leaves behind his children Susan and Andrew and five grandsons.
His funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd June at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road, tel 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020