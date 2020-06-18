|
|
|
Mr Kenneth Burton New Tupton Mr Kenneth Burton of Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield has passed away in Heights Care Home, aged 93.
Born at Charles Street, Grassmoor, he has been a local resident of Tupton for 69 years.
His hobbies and interests included Horse Racing, Football, Cricket, Snooker and watching old western films.
Kenneth was predeceased by his wife Mary in 1972. He leaves behind his daughter Angela, son John, son-in-law Ian, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Kenneth was predeceased by one grandson.
Service will take place on Monday 22nd June at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020