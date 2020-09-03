|
Mr Kenneth Ralph Hewitt Inkersall Mr Kenneth Ralph Hewitt of Inkersall has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 77 years.
Born in North Wingfield, Chesterfield, Kenneth has been a lifelong local resident of Newbold and Inkersall.
After leaving school, he attended college qualifying as a Painter and Decorator. He then worked at Dema Glass where he met Janet and married in 1964. Ken went on to work for the Gas Board for 20 years. Finally working at Council Car Parks for over 20 years until his retirement.
Kenneth enjoyed clay pigeon shooting, war films, crosswords, walking the dogs, going on holidays abroad and socialising with family and friends.
Ken leaves behind his beloved wife Janet, sons Karl and Shaun, Stephen and daughter Gillian, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on
7th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Place, Staveley, S43 3UT, 01246 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020