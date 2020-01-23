Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Kelly

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Kelly Notice
Mr Kenneth Kelly Holme Hall Mr Kenneth Kelly, of Holme Hall, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born at Brampton and a resident of Chesterfield for most of his life, apart from some time spent abroad. Kenneth was a Blacksmith/welder and had also worked at Glebe Mines as a blaster.
His interests included travelling, reading, model making, cat rescue, motorbikes in younger days. His last trip was an Alaskan cruise.
Kenneth leaves his son Ché and two grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 30, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.10am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -