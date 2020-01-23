|
Mr Kenneth Kelly Holme Hall Mr Kenneth Kelly, of Holme Hall, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born at Brampton and a resident of Chesterfield for most of his life, apart from some time spent abroad. Kenneth was a Blacksmith/welder and had also worked at Glebe Mines as a blaster.
His interests included travelling, reading, model making, cat rescue, motorbikes in younger days. His last trip was an Alaskan cruise.
Kenneth leaves his son Ché and two grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 30, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.10am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020