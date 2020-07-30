|
|
|
Mr Kenneth Matthews Bolsover Mr Kenneth Matthews of Bolsover has passed away at home, aged 79 years.
Born in Sheffield, Kenneth has lived in Bolsover for over 40 years.
Kenneth worked as a Miner at Bolsover and previously a delivery driver.
Kenneth enjoyed gardening and tending his allotment. Kenneth also loved going on holidays to Skegness.
Kenneth leaves behind his wife Jean, son Paul and daughters Jane and Amanda, sons-in-law Darren and Terry and grandchildren Natalie, Joshua and Taylor.
Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 5th August at 2.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Director: Stubbins & Hope, Bolsover, Tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020