Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Noakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Noakes

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Noakes Notice
Mr Kenneth John Noakes Chesterfield Mr Kenneth Noakes of Brocklehurst Court, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78 years.
Kenneth has been a lifelong local resident.
He worked at Coalite Chemicals, as a Bus Driver and
also a Security Officer.
Kenneth's interests were football, cricket, darts, dominoes, crosswords and watching cowboy films.
Kenneth was predeceased by his wife Hilda. He leaves behind his children Mark, Philip and Carl, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
For funeral details, please contact the funeral director.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -