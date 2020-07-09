|
Mr Kenneth John Noakes Chesterfield Mr Kenneth Noakes of Brocklehurst Court, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78 years.
Kenneth has been a lifelong local resident.
He worked at Coalite Chemicals, as a Bus Driver and
also a Security Officer.
Kenneth's interests were football, cricket, darts, dominoes, crosswords and watching cowboy films.
Kenneth was predeceased by his wife Hilda. He leaves behind his children Mark, Philip and Carl, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
For funeral details, please contact the funeral director.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020