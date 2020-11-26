|
Mr Kenneth Parker Newbold Mr Kenneth Parker, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Brimington and a resident of Newbold for 50 years, Kenneth was a retired scrap car dismantler.
His interests included model aeroplanes, gardening and cars.
Kenneth leaves his wife Irene, daughter Heather, granddaughter Madison.
The funeral service has taken place at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020