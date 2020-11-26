Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Parker

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Parker Notice
Mr Kenneth Parker Newbold Mr Kenneth Parker, of Newbold, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
Born in Brimington and a resident of Newbold for 50 years, Kenneth was a retired scrap car dismantler.
His interests included model aeroplanes, gardening and cars.
Kenneth leaves his wife Irene, daughter Heather, granddaughter Madison.
The funeral service has taken place at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -