Mr Kenneth Platts Walton Mr Kenneth Platts of Walton has passed away at Langdale Lodge Care Home, aged 91.
Born in Staveley, Kenneth has lived in Walton for over 40 years.
He was a Technical Assistant to Chief Engineer at NCB Area Offices at Bolsover Unit, retiring in 1984.
Kenneth liked gardening and woodworking.
Kenneth was predeceased by his wife Kathleen in 2018 and by his daughter in 1969.
The burial will take place on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 12.30pm at Staveley Cemetery.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley &Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020