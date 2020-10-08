|
Mr Kenneth Smith Marsh Lane Mr Kenneth Smith (Ken) has sadly passed away, on
28th September 2020, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 93.
Born in Troway and then later moving to Marsh Lane, Ken has been a lifelong Chesterfield resident.
He began his working career as a moulder at Stavely Works, before moving onto Merricks, and finally onto Spire Hydraulics, where he worked well into his seventies.
Kenneth had many interests, such as growing his own fruit and vegetables, shooting and watching sport at home, but his true love was for the countryside.
Kenneth was predeceased by his wide Marjory, who passed in 2014. He leaves behind a son,
Christopher Smith, a daughter, Valarie Lord-Castle, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The funeral service is due to take place at 1:30pm on
Friday 16th October at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations made in Ken's memory will be passed onto Alzheimer's Research UK.
Funeral Directors: W.N. Allcock Funeral Services, 7 Station Road, Eckington, S21 4FW,
01246 433328.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020