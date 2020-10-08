|
Mr Kevin Downing Dunston Mr Kevin Downing of Nesfield Close, Dunston passed away in Ingoldmells, aged 69 years.
Kevin was born in Chesterfield and was a lifelong resident.
He was previously a hydrolic attendant at Staveley Works, and a house husband before retiring.
Kevin's hobbies and interests included Sheffield Wednesday Football, socialising and going to Ingoldmells.
He leaves behind his wife Janice Downing and children Scot, Karen, Lisa and the late Glyn, he also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, sisters Janice and Joan and some very special friends.
Kevin's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 14th October at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.50am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ER. Tel 01246 221555.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020