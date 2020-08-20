|
Mr Kevin Moore North Wingfield Mr Kevin Moore of Ayncourt Road, North Wingfield passed away at Nethermoor Care Home, Killimarsh, aged 79 years.
Born in Dublin, Ireland, Kevin lived locally in Chesterfield for 30 years.
Kevin was a publican at North Wingfield Working Mens Club and retired in 2002, before that he was at Egstow Working Mens Club, Clay Cross for 14 years.
His hobbies included gardening, collecting model cars, bingo and in previous years country and western nights at the old club.
Kevin was predeceased by his wife Joan Carol Moore. He leaves behind his children Carolyne, Theresa, Kevin and Sean and 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place, today, Thursday 20th August at 12.30pm at St Lawrence Church, North Wingfield and service burial at Dark Lane Cemetery.
Funeral directors: J R Hoult & Grandson, Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020