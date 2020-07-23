|
|
|
Mr Kevin Michael Revell (Kev) Newbold Mr Kevin Michael Revell (Kev) of Windermere Road, Newbold has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 64.
Born in Chesterfield, Kev has been a lifelong local resident.
Kev worked for many years at Derbyshire Council, prior to this he had many professions such as the Army, Police Force, CCTV Operator and Hospital Porter.
Kev enjoyed people watching over a mug of coffee, spending time with his family and making his grandkids laugh by balancing items on his head to amuse his family. Lately he enjoyed gardening and watching birds, robins were his favourite.
Kev leaves behind three sons Michael, Steven and Kyle and two daughters Jayne and Kirsten, seven grandchildren and siblings Philip, Tricia, Mark and Sandra. Kev was predeceased by his parents Frank and Biddy Revell as well as his brother Michael.
Due to current circumstances, the funeral will be close family only in attendance.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice in Kev's memory.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020