Mr Kevin Walker Barlborough Lifelong Barlborough resident Mr Kevin Walker has passed away, aged 67.
Kevin worked at Creswell Colliery.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, also playing and watching snooker.
Kevin leaves his children,
Daniel, Emma, Chantelle and Rebecca, five grandchildren and one on the way.
The funeral service takes place on February 21, 2020
at Barlborough Church at 2.00pm followed by Brimington Crematorium. Reception at Nags Head, Clowne.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover. Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020