|
|
|
Mr Kevin Wilde Brampton Mr Kevin Wilde, of Brampton, passed away peacefully at Weston Park
Hospital in Sheffield on October 13, 2020, aged 60 years.
Born at Poolsbrook, he lived in
Middlecroft as a child and spent most of his adult life in Brampton.
Known to many as Kev, he leaves wife Emma, a son Luke and daughters Molly and Jess.
Kev was employed at Staveley Works after leaving Middlecroft school and went on to various engineering jobs at Putzmeister, Trio Containers and most recently at Central Crane Technicians in Holmewood.
He loved spending time with his wife and family most of all. He was a keen Chesterfield supporter and also a huge West Ham United fan. Kev also loved rock music and played guitar in a band for many years, performing at pubs and clubs across the area.
In younger years he played Sunday league football for various local teams, finishing his playing career with Hady Miners' Welfare in his late 30's.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.50pm on Thursday October 29, 2020, with donations given in honour and memory of Kev being divided between Ashgate Hospice and Macmillan cancer relief.
Funeral directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield ( 01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020