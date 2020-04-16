|
Mrs Kitty Dart Hasland Mrs Kitty Dart, of Hasland, has passed away at The Green Care Home, aged 89.
Born in Chesterfield, Kitty was a life long local resident.
She was predominantly a house wife, she did have jobs as a part time sales assistant at Chesterfield Co-op, at the rates department at the local council and Robinsons.
She loved watching television, films, needlework and cooking.
Kitty was predeceased by her husband Jack Dart. She is survived by her sons David and Kevin, daughters-in-law Veronica and Sue, five grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday April 24, 2020 at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020