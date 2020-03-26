|
Mrs Kitty Pashley Clowne Mrs Kitty Pashley, of Clowne, Chesterfield, has passed away at Cliff House Nursing Home, aged 85.
Born in Danesmoor and a lifelong local resident, Kitty was a housewife.
Her interests included watching television and spending time with family.
Kitty was predeceased by her husband James Burrell Pashley, she leaves daughter Janet, sons Robert, Christopher and Stuart, 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 25, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 3.10pm.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020