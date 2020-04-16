Home

Mrs Laura Crinks Clay Cross Mrs Laura Crinks, of Clay Cross, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on March 31, 2020, aged 81.
Born in Clowne, Laura was a lifelong local resident.
She worked as a shop manager at a Pharmacy.
She enjoyed gardening, first and foremost a family lady.
Laura was predeceased by her husband Clifford Crinks, she leaves her sons Gareth and Martin, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren Emma and Megan.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on April 20, 2020 at 12.50pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 13 High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield;d (01246 862142)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
