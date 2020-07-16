|
Mrs Laura Powell Chesterfield Mrs Laura Powell has passed away at Woodlands Nursing Home, aged 93 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Laura has been a lifelong local resident.
Laura enjoyed going on holiday, cruises, dining out and red wine. She had a great sense of humour. Laura loved spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband George Henry Powell. She leaves behind her children Greg, Gina, Julie and Tracey, five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
Thursday July 16th 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Chas Widdowson & Son, Chesterfield, 08081962172
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020