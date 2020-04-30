|
Mr Laurence Cullen Chesterfield Mr Laurence Cullen ("Los"/"Lol") of Chesterfield passed away at home following his battle against cancer on 16 April 2020,
aged 63.
Laurence worked for many years as a Butcher in Chesterfield, he was a keen amateur footballer and lover of golf. He had a passion for travel, food and loved a Jack Daniels.
He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service at Chesterfield Crematorium will be held on Tuesday 5 May 2020 at 11:30am, with a memorial celebration to be arranged in the future.
In the meantime, please raise a glass to toast his memory on Tuesday 5 May 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers for Weston Park Hospital via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Laurence-Cullen
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield.
(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020