Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Cullen

Notice Condolences

Laurence Cullen Notice
Mr Laurence Cullen Chesterfield Mr Laurence Cullen ("Los"/"Lol") of Chesterfield passed away at home following his battle against cancer on 16 April 2020,
aged 63.
Laurence worked for many years as a Butcher in Chesterfield, he was a keen amateur footballer and lover of golf. He had a passion for travel, food and loved a Jack Daniels.
He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service at Chesterfield Crematorium will be held on Tuesday 5 May 2020 at 11:30am, with a memorial celebration to be arranged in the future.
In the meantime, please raise a glass to toast his memory on Tuesday 5 May 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers for Weston Park Hospital via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Laurence-Cullen
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield.
(01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -