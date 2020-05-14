Home

Mrs Laurice Genders Staveley Mrs Laurice Genders of Staveley has sadly passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on April 27, 2020, aged 72.
Born in Hollingwood, Laurice was a lifelong resident of the Staveley area.
Laurice leaves her husband of 54 years, Michael Genders, sons Dean and John, daughter Jayne, daughters-in-law Sue and Tracy, Jayne's partner Chris, six grandchildren Adam, Jon Micheal, Liam, Emily, Grace, and David, six great-grandchildren Alicia, Mikey, Mousie, Oliver, Niamh, and Mollie.
The funeral service took place on May 8, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: W Eyre & Sons, 69 High St, Bolsover, Chesterfield. ( 01246 822451).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
