Mr Lee Kostewicz Clowne Mr Lee Kostewicz, of Clowne, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 40.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Lee worked for Grosvenor Legal Services.
His interests included running, playing Boom Beach, watching F1, darts, pool, crib and having fun with his family.
Lee leaves his wife Sarah, daughter Samantha, son Jozef, dad Jan, stepdad Barry Featherstone, stepmum Pam Kostewicz and sister Kerry Fernandez. He was predeceased by his mum Margaret Featherstone.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield, on Tuesday October 20, 2020, at 13.10hrs. Donations to Ashgate Hospiceand Cancer Research UK.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020