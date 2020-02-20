|
|
|
Mr Lee Smithurst Clowne Mr Lee Smithurst, of Clowne, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 50.
Born at Shuttlewood and a lifelong local resident, Lee was retired and had been self employed.
In his younger days he loved playing rugby, enjoyed caravanning, was a keen animal lover and played boules.
Lee leaves three sons, seven grandchildren, his mum, dad, brother and sister.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 27, 2020, Clowne Parish Church, at 2.45pm, followed by cremation at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020