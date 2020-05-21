|
Mr Len Symonds Clowne Mr Len Symonds of Clowne passed away at Bassetlaw Hospital on May 7, 2020, aged 96 years.
Len was born in Brimington.
During WWII he served his country as part of REME in India, Chittagong and Sumatra. His final rank was Warrant Officer. He returned home from Singapore in October 1946.
A former miner, he was best known as NUM Branch Secretary at Oxcroft Colliery.
Having lived at Renishaw, he then resided at Clowne for 55 years.
His main interest included politics, current affairs, football and gardening.Len was well known for his humour and kind compassionate spirit.
Len is survived by two children, Michael and Mandy and three grandchildren.
The service and cremation takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday May 28, 2020.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House,Station Road
Clowne, Chesterfield. (01246 570862)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020