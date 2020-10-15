Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Len Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Len Thompson

Notice Condolences

Len Thompson Notice
Mr Len Thompson Cranleigh Mr Len Thompson, formerly of Henry Street, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, passed away at home in Cranleigh, Surrey on the 19th March 2020,
after a short illness.
Len worked as a chartered engineer for 40 years before becoming an author, writing "Life Down t Lane" an account of working class Chesterfield during and after the 2nd WW and several books on Tapton Grammar School.
Len is sadly missed by his wife Iris, his three children, Julia, Leon and Andrew and his seven grandkids and family,
Rest in peace our Lenny.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -