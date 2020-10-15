|
Mr Len Thompson Cranleigh Mr Len Thompson, formerly of Henry Street, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, passed away at home in Cranleigh, Surrey on the 19th March 2020,
after a short illness.
Len worked as a chartered engineer for 40 years before becoming an author, writing "Life Down t Lane" an account of working class Chesterfield during and after the 2nd WW and several books on Tapton Grammar School.
Len is sadly missed by his wife Iris, his three children, Julia, Leon and Andrew and his seven grandkids and family,
Rest in peace our Lenny.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020