|
|
|
Mr Leonard Carter Heath Mr Leonard Carter, of Heath, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 75.
Born in Holmewood and a lifelong local resident, Leonard owned two businesses, a fencing contractor and newsagents.
He was an accomplished footballer and cricketer in his younger years. He enjoyed gardening and loved being with his family and friends.
Leonard leaves his wife Theresa, daughter Julie, grandchildren Abbie and Jessica.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday November 24, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm. Due to Covid-19 regulations attendance is restricted to 30 people, by invitation only. The service will be able to viewed live by a webcast event.
Funeral directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020