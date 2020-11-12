|
|
|
Mr Les Gill Somersall Mr Les Gill, of Somersall, has passed away at home, aged 90.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Les worked at Markhams Broad Oaks Works from the age of 14. At the age of 21 he served with the Royal Signals in Hong Kong during his National Service. He then worked at Midland Light Pattern Company until his retirement at the age of 66.
Les was a member of Holymoorside Bowling Club. He enjoyed photography and foreign travel, in his spare time he enjoyed helping friends and family.
Les leaves his wife Sheila.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on Wednesday November 18, 2020, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020