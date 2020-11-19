Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Les Hopkinson

Les Hopkinson Notice
Mr Les Hopkinson Sutton Scarsdale Mr Les Hopkinson, of Sutton Scarsdale, has passed away at The Heights Care Home, aged 92.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Les was a agricultural haulage contractor and farmer.
His interests included woodwork and stick dressing.
Les leaves his wife Betty, son Stephen, daughter-in-law Carole, grandchildren Laura and Greg.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November, 20, 2020, Sutton Scarsdale Church, at 11am, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020
