Mr Les Hopkinson Sutton Scarsdale Mr Les Hopkinson, of Sutton Scarsdale, has passed away at The Heights Care Home, aged 92.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Les was a agricultural haulage contractor and farmer.
His interests included woodwork and stick dressing.
Les leaves his wife Betty, son Stephen, daughter-in-law Carole, grandchildren Laura and Greg.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November, 20, 2020, Sutton Scarsdale Church, at 11am, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020