Mr Leslie Barton Tupton Mr Leslie Barton of Tupton has passed away at The Heights Care Home, aged 89 years.
Born in Clay Cross, Leslie has been a lifelong local resident.
Leslie worked as a Miner until retirement and worked at Clay Cross Works.
Leslie enjoyed walking, gardening, racing pigeons, listening to classical music, watching horse racing and collecting coins.
Leslie leaves behind his six nieces, three nephews, six great-nieces and nephews and two great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 10th July at 8.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020