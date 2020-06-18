|
Mr Leslie Thomas Hughes Eckington Mr Leslie Thomas Hughes of
The Grange, Eckington, previously of Valley Road,
Barlow has passed away aged
96 years at The Grange.
Born in Trelawnyd, Flintshire, he spent his last 2 years in The Grange and has been a local resident for over 60 years.
Leslie was a Bank Manager
in Eckington and retired
in 1974 after 25 years.
He was a keen gardener
and golfer and was a
member of Renishaw Park Golf Club, past President
Captain and Secretary.
He was predeceased by his wife Rona Hughes who passed away in 2007. He leaves behind his children Ian, Avril, Eryl and Gareth, three grandchildren Jenny, Amy and Chris and one great-grandchild Riley.
The family only service has already taken place on Monday 15th June at 2.30pm.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246 232820, [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020