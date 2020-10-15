|
|
|
TATE Leslie Marsh Retired Head Teacher of
Lees Brook School.
Passed away peacefully on
2nd October 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Nancy,
and much loved Dad, Grandad,
Great-Grandad and Brother.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
The cortege will leave Appletree Court, Duffield on Wednesday 21st October at 12.30pm and proceed north on the A6. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Leslie for Prostate Cancer may be
sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 15, 2020