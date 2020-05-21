|
Mr Lewis Ellis Newbold Mr Lewis Edward Ellis of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 81.
Born in Chesterfield, Lewis was a local resident for 75 years.
Lewis was a self employed Driving Instructor, Lew Ellis Driving School until retiring in 2002 following meningitis. Lewis enjoyed family time, music, greyhound racing, meals out and Spireites. Lewis leaves his wife Mrs Betty Ellis, daughter Mrs Vicky Smith, four grandchildren Kirsty, Kayley, Kira and Joel.
The funeral service takes place on May 21, 2020 at 4.00pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020