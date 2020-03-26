Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Webster

Notice Condolences

Lewis Webster Notice
Mr Lewis Webster North Wingfield Mr Lewis Webster, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 95.
A lifelong resident of North Wingfield, Lewis was a railway signalman, postal worker and school caretaker, retiring in approximately 1990.
His interests included reading, gardening, walking, music, Yorkshire Terrier dogs and railways.
Lewis was predeceased by his wife Joan, he leaves a nephew Peter.
The funeral service takes place on April 2, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -