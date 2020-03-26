|
|
|
Mr Lewis Webster North Wingfield Mr Lewis Webster, of North Wingfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 95.
A lifelong resident of North Wingfield, Lewis was a railway signalman, postal worker and school caretaker, retiring in approximately 1990.
His interests included reading, gardening, walking, music, Yorkshire Terrier dogs and railways.
Lewis was predeceased by his wife Joan, he leaves a nephew Peter.
The funeral service takes place on April 2, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020