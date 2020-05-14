Home

Lilian Booker

Notice Condolences

Lilian Booker Notice
Ms Lilian Booker Grassmoor Lifelong Grassmoor resident Ms Lilian Booker has passed away at Royal Hospital, Calow, aged 90.
Lilian was employed at Robinsons, Walton Works until retirement then voluntry at Endoscopy Department at Calow.
Lilian was interested in old time dancing in Chesterfield before her retirement then sewing and embroidery.
Lilian leaves her daughter Jean, brothers Frank, Fred, Jack, nieces Claire and Amy, nephew Matthew.
The funeral Service takes place on May 18, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.30pm
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson LTD, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
