Lillian Hollingworth Brimington Mrs Lillian Hollingworth, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born on Duke Street, Whittington Moor and a resident of Brimington for 21 years, Lillian was a filler at the local jam factory for seven years.
She loved her grandchildren, knitting, playing darts and dominoes for the Ark Tavern at Brimington.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband Derrick William Hollingworth, she leaves children Steven, Allyson, John, David, Peter, Simon, 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 20, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 2.10pm.
Funeral directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
