|
|
|
Mrs Lillian Mary Lesiter Revill Chesterfield Mrs Lillian Mary Lesiter Revill passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, Chesterfield, aged 96 years.
Lillian was born in East Drayton, Nottinghamshire, and was a resident in Newbold, Chesterfield, for over 70 years.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, crosswords and walking.
Lillian is predeceased by her husband Jack Revill and is survived by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will take place on 27th August 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020