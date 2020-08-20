Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
12:30
Brimington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Revill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Revill

Notice Condolences

Lillian Revill Notice
Mrs Lillian Mary Lesiter Revill Chesterfield Mrs Lillian Mary Lesiter Revill passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, Chesterfield, aged 96 years.
Lillian was born in East Drayton, Nottinghamshire, and was a resident in Newbold, Chesterfield, for over 70 years.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, crosswords and walking.
Lillian is predeceased by her husband Jack Revill and is survived by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will take place on 27th August 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -