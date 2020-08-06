Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Chilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Chilton

Notice Condolences

Linda Chilton Notice
Linda Chilton Arkwright Town Linda Chilton has passed away on 25th July 2020 at CRH,
aged 68 years.
She worked as a carer for Derbyshire County Council at The Grange, Eckington.
Linda enjoyed day trips out, horse racing, bingo, cards, dominos, baking, arts & crafts, darts, and making wedding and birthday cakes. She was a family lady first and foremost.
Linda is survived by her husband Ron, children Jackie, Donna and Darren, sons in law Gary, Paul and Andrew, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren Jason, Craig, Paula, Rebecca, Lucy, Holly, Laura, Jack, Finlay, Ruby, Leanne, Shannon and Caine, great grandson Freddie, brothers and sisters Sylvia, Harold, Pamela and Heather, brothers in law Wilfred & Chris, and sister in law Pat.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 11th August at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Epilepsy & Cystic Fibrosis charities would be greatly appreciated.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT
Tel: 01246 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -