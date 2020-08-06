|
|
|
Linda Chilton Arkwright Town Linda Chilton has passed away on 25th July 2020 at CRH,
aged 68 years.
She worked as a carer for Derbyshire County Council at The Grange, Eckington.
Linda enjoyed day trips out, horse racing, bingo, cards, dominos, baking, arts & crafts, darts, and making wedding and birthday cakes. She was a family lady first and foremost.
Linda is survived by her husband Ron, children Jackie, Donna and Darren, sons in law Gary, Paul and Andrew, daughter in law Sarah, grandchildren Jason, Craig, Paula, Rebecca, Lucy, Holly, Laura, Jack, Finlay, Ruby, Leanne, Shannon and Caine, great grandson Freddie, brothers and sisters Sylvia, Harold, Pamela and Heather, brothers in law Wilfred & Chris, and sister in law Pat.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 11th August at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Donations to Epilepsy & Cystic Fibrosis charities would be greatly appreciated.
Funeral directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT
Tel: 01246 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020