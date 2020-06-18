|
Mrs Linda Everton Dronfield Mrs Linda Everton of
Kilburn Road, Dronfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74 years.
Born in Sheffield, Linda has been a local resident for 25 years.
Linda worked in admin and wages department at Jepsons on East Bank Road, Sheffield.
Her hobbies included walking, gardening and also going on holiday.
She was predeceased by her late husband Charles Walter (Tony) and leaves behind her brother John and nieces and nephews Scott and Julie, Brett and Bev, Grant and Eileen and Robert. She was also a loving great-aunt.
Funeral service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 26th June 2020 at 2pm. The service is for family only.
Funeral Directors : Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield. (012465 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020