Mrs Linda Hadfield Ashover Mrs Linda Hadfield of Butterley Farm, Ashover, passed away at home, aged 65.
Born in Barlow, Linda was a resident locally for 14 years. She worked as a company director and as a house wife.
Linda enjoyed looking after her horses, swimming and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband Bernie, her children Daniel and Rebecca and five grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at Barlow Church, the date is to be confirmed.
Funeral Directors:
The Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield,
S40 1AZ Tel: 01246220201.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020