Mrs Linda Harston Heath Mrs Linda Harston, of Heath, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 75.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Linda began a career in hairdressing on leaving school, working in Mansfield. She then became a housewife when she had her children, returning to work after they grew up, working as a school cleaner at Heath Primary School, a job she loved and remained in employment there for over 30 years until 2011.
She enjoyed going out for meals, shopping, but most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Linda was predeceased by her husband Cy. She leaves daughter Deborah Kirkwood, son Darrell, grandchildren Lindsay, Lee, Jordan, Rebecca and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday October 28,2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 11.10am.
Funeral directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020