Mrs Linda Joyce Warren Somersall Mrs Linda Joyce Warren of Somersall Lane Chesterfield has passed away at Ashgate Hospice aged 67 years.
Born in Brimington, Chesterfield Linda has been a lifelong
local resident.
Linda will best be remembered for her private swimming lessons, at the old Middlecroft Baths. Linda retired from teaching swimming at 50 and leaves a legacy of many confident swimmers.
Linda also worked for the NHS as a receptionist at Calow Hospital for number of years, and finally as a court Usher at Chesterfield Magistrates Court, where Linda worked until retirement.
Linda enjoyed travelling, socialising and her holiday home in Lake Garda, Italy.
For the last 10 years, she has suffered with a lung condition which was terminal, but it did not stop Linda meeting her friends and making one final trip to Italy May- June 2019, to say a final farewell to friends and neighbours.
Linda leaves behind her husband Neil, daughter Rebecca and her husband Gary, sister Celia and granddaughter Poppy.
The family would like to thank Ashgate Hospice, all support workers for all their help over these difficult times and a special thanks to the Reverend Nick Green who has been an enormous comfort to Linda.
Linda has requested the dress code to be colourful, no flowers please, all donations will go to Ashgate Hospice and
Guide Dogs.
A burial service is to be held at the Walton Woodlands Burial Site on Tuesday 14th July at 11.30am, meeting at the Blue Stoops Walton, 9.30am.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020