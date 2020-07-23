Home

Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
Lindon Shaw Notice
Mr Lindon Kenneth Shaw Hasland Mr Lindon Kenneth Shaw of Storforth Lane, Hasland has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 47 years.
Born at Scarsdale Hospital, Chesterfield, Lindon has been a lifelong local resident.
Lindon worked as a Handyman.
Lindon enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchild and friends and making people laugh.
Lindon leaves behind his sons Lewis and Harvey, daughter Yasmeen and granddaughter Eva.
Funeral service to be held on 30th July 2020 at Brimington Crematorium, followed by a burial at Boythorpe.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
