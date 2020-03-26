|
Lisa Nicholls Dunston Lifelong Chesterfield resident Lisa Nicholls of Dunston passed away at home on December 27, 2019, aged 33.
Lisa leaves her daughter Ruby, mother Julie, father Garry, brother Craig and nephew Jack.
Lisa worked as a Home Help for Peak Home Care.
She liked socialising and taking holidays in the UK and abroad.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield. (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020