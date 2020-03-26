Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Nicholls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Nicholls

Notice Condolences

Lisa Nicholls Notice
Lisa Nicholls Dunston Lifelong Chesterfield resident Lisa Nicholls of Dunston passed away at home on December 27, 2019, aged 33.
Lisa leaves her daughter Ruby, mother Julie, father Garry, brother Craig and nephew Jack.
Lisa worked as a Home Help for Peak Home Care.
She liked socialising and taking holidays in the UK and abroad.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield. (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -