Mrs Loraine Wragg Carr Vale Mrs Loraine Lynda Wragg of Carr Vale has passed away at home, aged 76.
Born in Bolsover, she was a life long local resident
Loraine leaves her husband Derick Wragg, daughter Adele, son Dean, grandchildren Matthew, Katie and Alex,
great-grandchildren Sophia, Elsie, Jenson and Ivy. She was predeceased by granddaughter Lauren.
Loraine worked as a shop assistant at Pleasley Mill.
Her hobbies included gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, knitting, and enjoying holidays in Scotland and the Isle of Wight.
The funeral service will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12.30pm at Parish Church, Bolsover.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020