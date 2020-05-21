|
|
|
Mrs Lorna Mary Haxby New Tupton Mrs Lorna Mary Haxby of Dale Crescent, New Tupton, passed away at home aged 80.
Born in Worrall, Sheffield, Lorna was a local resident for 40 years. She worked as a personal assistant, latterly to the Bishop of Sheffield.
Lorna enjoyed gardening, socialising, travelling, horse racing, crosswords and reading. Lorna was an active member of the R.B.L and Royal Engineers Association for Chesterfield and district
Lorna was predeceased by her husband Ted Haxby, she leaves her partner Trevor Higginson, children Matthew and Clare and four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 10.30am at Chesterfield and District Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020