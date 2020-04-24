Home

Mrs Lottie Inns Newbold Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Lottie Inns of Newbold, has passed away at Ashcroft Nursing Home, aged 88.
Lottie was a housewife and worked as a barmaid in various pubs in Whittington Moor.
Lottie enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed holidays.
Lottie was predeceased by her husband Roy and leaves children Neil, Linda and Claire, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral has already taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020
