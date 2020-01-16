|
Mrs Louie Lindley Bolsover Lifelong Bolsover resident
Mrs Louie Lindley has passed away at Ashcroft Care Home, aged 99.
Louie was retired after working in service for years, and as a cook at NCB headquarters.
She enjoyed holidaying at Hunstanton, caravan type holidays, watching football and snooker, gardening and crossword puzzles.
Louie was predeceased by her husband Arthur Howard and sons Malcolm and Maurice.
She is survived by daughter Margaret, sons Graham, Brian and David, 12 grandchildren,
15 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on January 23, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020