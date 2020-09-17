|
|
|
Mrs Louise Ingram Wingerworth Mrs Louise Ingram of Wingerworth has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 99 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Louise has been a local resident for 45 years.
Louise worked as a Stewardess / Landlady, formerly of The Shakespeare Inn, Saltergate going on to run The Peacock at Baslow, now the Cavendish Hotel with her late husband.
Louise enjoyed holidaying in Europe and cruising. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and dining out with family and friends.
Louise was predeceased by her husband Frederick George Ingram.
A Requiem Mass will take place on Friday 18th September at 12.30pm at the Church of the Annunciation, Spencer Street, Chesterfield, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral Directors B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield, S40 2BA.
Tel: 01246 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020